New biography about The Mamas & the Papas coming in June

Backstreet Books

We’re about to learn a whole lot more about The Mamas & the Papas. The legendary ’60s group is the subject of a new biography, All The Leaves Are Brown: How the Mamas & the Papas Came Together and Broke Apart, dropping June 1.

Written by Scott G. Shea, the book delves into how the group — John PhillipsDenny DohertyMichelle Phillips and Mama Cass Elliot — became “the standard-bearers for California counterculture.”

The book tells the band’s story through new interviews with former bandmates, as well as session musicians, family members and more. That includes an interview with Jill Gibson, who briefly replaced Michelle after she was fired by husband John for having an affair with The Byrds’ Gene Clark.

All The Leaves Are Brown: How the Mamas & the Papas Came Together and Broke Apart iavailable for preorder now.

This isn’t the first book to tell the story of the group, known for such hits songs as “California Dreaming,” “Monday Monday” and more. Members John and Michelle have both written books about their time in the band.

