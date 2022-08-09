New episodes of AXS TV series ‘Music’s Greatest Mysteries’ to profile Brian Jones, Pat Benatar and more

Courtesy of AXS TV

A fresh run of episodes of the AXS TV investigative series Music’s Greatest Mysteries, which delves into some of the biggest myths and legends in music history, will premiere on Wednesday, August 24.

The first of the six new Music’s Greatest Mysteries episodes will include segments looking at the death of founding Rolling Stones guitarist Brian Jones and the curious similarities between two hit 1984 singles — Ray Parker Jr.’s “Ghostbusters” theme and Huey Lewis and the News’ “I Want a New Drug.”

Other episodes will feature segments about Pat Benatar‘s enduring rock ‘n’ roll romance, John Lennon‘s fascination and association with the number nine, and the tragic death of Who drummer Keith Moon’s chauffeur, as well as stories about Kris Kristofferson, Patsy Cline, Quiet Riot and Led Zeppelin.

A variety of experts and commentators will be featured on the new shows, including Quiet Riot bassist Rudy Sarzo, former MTV host Matt Pinfield, Filter guitarist Geno Lenardo, famous rock groupie and author Pamela Des Barres, Spin magazine founder Bob Guccione Jr. and many more.

The new episodes Music’s Greatest Mysteries will premiere weekly on AXS TV on Wednesdays through September 28.

