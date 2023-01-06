New film documenting Carole King’s 1973 Central Park performance to stream in February

Abramorama

In May 1973, Carole King, riding high thanks to the success of her album Tapestry, returned to her hometown of New York City and performed for 100,000 fans in Central Park. The show was filmed and recorded, but has never been released — until now.

Home Again: Carole King Live In Central Park, a new concert documentary capturing that performance, will premiere January 19 at New York’s IFC Film Center. It’ll be followed by a Q&A with producer Lou Adler, who organized the free concert — the first one ever held on Central Park’s Great Lawn — and commissioned its recording and filming. Adler was also interviewed for the film, as were Carole, the concert promoter and other key players.

Then, on February 9, which just happens to be Carole’s 81st birthday, the film will start streaming exclusively on The Coda Collection, a subscription streaming platform featuring an exclusive, curated selection of music documentaries, concert film and series, available via Amazon Prime Video Channels.

On February 10, a live album, Home Again, will be released digitally. It’s available to presave now.

“Tapestry had become such a huge hit, and I really wanted to give something back to the people,” Carole says of the performance. “When I first walked on stage, in Central Park, in front of the Great Lawn, and it’s full of people … it was kind of terrifying for a minute.”

“Then the crowd began to cheer, and it was like a wave coming toward me. There was just so much love. It was too much to take in, but I realized all I had to do was sit down and start playing.”

Here’s the concert set list:

“Beautiful”

“Been To Canaan”

“Way Over Yonder”

“Smackwater Jack”

“Home Again”

“Sweet Seasons”

“It’s Too Late”

“Fantasy Beginning”

“You’ve Been Around Too Long”

“Being At War With Each Other”

“That’s How Things Go Down”

“Haywood”

“A Quiet Place To Live”

“You Light Up My Life”

“Corazón”

“Believe In Humanity”

“Fantasy End”

“You’ve Got A Friend”

