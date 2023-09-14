106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

New Milli Vanilli doc to premiere on Paramount+ in October

A new documentary about disgraced late ’80s/early ’90s pop duo Milli Vanilli is set to premiere October 24 on Paramount+, and a new trailer for the film has been released.

The film, Milli Vanilli, which had its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, seeks to tell the true story of Robert “Rob” Pilatus and Fabrice “Fab” Morvan, who rose to superstardom with their debut album, Girl You Know It’s True. It all came crashing down when it was revealed that they didn’t sing a word on the album and were recruited by music producer Frank Farian to be the face of his recording project.

The duo had sold millions of records and even won the Best New Artist Grammy in 1990 but were forced to give it back when their deception was revealed.  

The documentary, directed by Luke Korem, features never-before-seen archival footage and interviews, including a new interview with Morvan and interviews with those in the group’s inner circle. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it also includes an audio interview with Pilatus, given just two months before his April 1998 death at age 32. 

