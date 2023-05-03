New Music Icons auction includes items from Freddie Mercury, The Rolling Stones and more

Now’s your chance to own a piece of rock history. Julien’s Auctions is holding a new Music Icons auction, featuring over 1,200 unique pieces of memorabilia from the likes of Queen, The Rolling Stones, U2, The Who and more.

Among the items up for grabs is a New York Yankees bomber jacket worn by Queen’s Freddie Mercury at a 1977 concert at Madison Square Garden, with an estimated value of between $20,000 and $40,000. There’s also the drum kit The Who’s Keith Moon played in the 1974 film Stardust, which is estimated to go for between $100,000 and $200,000. Plus there are several pieces from The Rolling Stones archive of Bill Wyman, including Wyman’s silver fruit and leaves chain necklace worn on the cover of the 1976 album Black and Blue, as well as a Rolling Stones tongue logo telephone and more.

Other items in the auction include: an acoustic guitar signed by over 35 guests on BBC’s Top of the Pops, including The Beatles, Dusty Springfield, Marianne Faithfull and Neil Diamond; a Gretsch Irish Falcon electric guitar played by Bono and signed by all the members of U2; pieces from Julian Lennon’s private Beatles collection; David Bowie’s signed Man Who Fell To Earth fedora; Elvis Presley‘s Fire and Opal diamond ring and lots, lots more.

Music fans can check out the auction items at a free, public exhibit taking place at the Hard Rock Café in New York from May 15 to 19. The three-day auction happens May 19 to 21 live at the Hard Rock, as well as online at juliensauctions.com.

