New Orleans Jazz Fest — featuring Stevie Nicks, The Rolling Stones & more — canceled due to COVID-19

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which was to have taken place this October, has been canceled due to a resurgence of COVID-19 in the area.
A statement on the festival’s website says, “As a result of the current exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency, we must sadly announce that the 2021 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, scheduled to take place October 8–17, 2021, will not occur as planned.”
The event has now been rescheduled to April 29-May 8, 2022. Ticket holders will be notified this week about refund and ticket rollover details. All tickets for October 13 will be refunded automatically.
Among the acts who were set to play at the iconic event: Stevie Nicks, Dead & Company, The Beach Boys, Elvis Costello, Jimmy Buffett, The Isley Brothers, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Boz Scaggs, Randy Newman, Rickie Lee Jones, and The Rolling Stones, who were set to play October 13 as part of their fall tour.
The Stones were originally scheduled to perform at the event in 2019, but had to cancel due to Mick Jagger’s emergency heart surgery.
