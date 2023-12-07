106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Nile Rodgers & Chic performing on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024′

dick clark productions

Nile Rodgers & Chic will be helping folks ring in the new year.

The band is one of many artists set to take part in ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024, premiering December 31 at 8 p.m. ET. 

Of course, Rodgers and his crew have plenty of hits to help folks party into the new year. They’ll perform classics “Le Freak,” “Everybody Dance” and “Good Times,” along with the Daft Punk hit “Get Lucky,” which Rodgers co-wrote.

Other artists booked for this year’s shows include Bebe RexhaAqua, Janelle MonáeGreen DayThirty Seconds to Mars and Ellie Goulding.

As always, Ryan Seacrest will count down to the new year in New York’s Times Square, with help from Rita Ora, ﻿while Jeannie Mai will host the Hollywood party. The show’s Spanish-language countdown will take place in Puerto Rico with host Dayanara Torres.

