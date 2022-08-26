106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow to perform at NYC benefit in Central Park

Share

Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Sheryl Crow will both perform at a special benefit event in New York City for City Parks Foundation. The event will be held September 29 at the SummerStage venue in Central Park.

City Parks Foundation presents and organizes a variety of free arts and cultural programs in New York City parks, including the annual series of SummerStage concerts held in Central Park. The organization also encourages residents to use and care for their local public parks and green spaces.

The benefit event will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET with a cocktail reception and dinner, followed by an awards presentation. The evening will end with a concert featuring the aforementioned Rodgers & CHIC and Crow, as well as yet-to-be-named special guests.

Tickets and tables for the event are available now. For more info, visit CityParksFoundation.org.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Elvis Presley died 45 years ago today
2

Madonna complains that today’s dance music is too “confusing” and “chaotic”
3

London tribute concert for Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins to stream live on Paramount+
4

Depeche Mode posts studio photo following Andy Fletcher’s death
5

Cher reveals she spent Sunday laughing for hours with her friend Tina Turner

Recently Played

FootlooseKenny Loggins
9:43am
Slow RideFoghat
9:39am
Rolling In The Deep Radio EditAdele
9:35am
Any Way You Want ItJourney
9:29am
Enter SandmanMetallica
9:24am
View Full Playlist