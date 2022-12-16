106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Nile Rodgers is working with Coldplay

Nile Rodgers has worked with a ton of artists throughout his career, and now he’s adding a new one — Coldplay.

In an interview with The Sun at the Nordoff Robbins Carol Service fundraiser for Music Therapy in London earlier this week, Rodgers revealed he just worked with the band for the first time.

“We had a blast,” he shares. “What was great working with Coldplay is that we’re all in the room together and it’s sort of like a spiritual thing. It’s, like, they walk in and they say, ‘Do you want to join the circle or not?’” He joked, “I’m an old hippie, you’re speaking my language. ‘Let’s go.’”

