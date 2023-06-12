Nile Rodgers named Apple Music’s artist in residence for spatial audio

Chic‘s Nile Rodgers has landed a new gig with Apple Music. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame performer and producer will be Apple Music’s artist in residence, with a specific focus on spatial audio.

As part of his job, Rodgers will take part in playback sessions and educational events at Apple Store locations in New York and London, as well as in Los Angeles at the Dolby Screening Room. He also appears in a trailer where he talks about the spatial audio remixes of his Chic tunes.

“What Apple is doing with spatial audio is the gateway to the future,” Rodgers shares, noting that while streaming “has completely changed the way we consume music,” audio quality has been sacrificed in the process. He notes, “But now with spatial audio you can have the convenience you want while getting a completely immersive audio experience.”

“When I first put up my master tapes and listened back in spatial, I started to lament the fact that I didn’t have it back then. Like The Beatles in mono, our creativity was limited by the technology of the time,” he says. “The fact that I could have done more artistically would’ve been incredible to me and now thanks to spatial audio I can. This is a real gift for music lovers.”

Those interested in attending any of Rodgers’ events can sign up now at apple.com.

This isn’t the first time Rodgers has teamed up with Apple. He currently hosts the radio show Deep Hidden Meaning, where he talks to songwriters about the inspiration behind their work.

