106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Nile Rodgers to be honored at the World Economic Forum’s 30th annual Crystal Awards

Share
Disney/Chris Willard

Nile Rodgers will be honored for his activism at the 30th annual Crystal Awards, happening during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

According to the announcement, the Chic founder and producer is being honored for “his extraordinary efforts to make the world a more peaceful, equal, and inclusive place through his iconic music, his exemplary commitment in fighting systemic racism, inequality, and injustice, and by championing innovative youth voices to decision-making tables.”

“My parents socialized me to care about people and give to others though we were ourselves financially poor,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer shared in a statement. “When music gave me the opportunity to reach hearts the world over, I realized I’d been given a priceless gift.” He adds, “When I give that gift to others, I get back more than the wealthiest person on earth.” 

Also being honored at the Crystal Awards is Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and architect Diébédo Francis Kéré.

The World Economic Forum annual meeting is set to happen January 16-20, and the 30th annual Crystal Awards will take place January 15. It will be streamed at weforum.org.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Top 25 stars of 2023, according to the people
2

A Carnegie Hall concert series designed for mental health
3

10 reality shows that were hits in other countries before the US
4

Osage history comes to Hollywood in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
5

Nile Rodgers talks Chic’s NYRE performance: “We play the same if it’s 100,000 or 100”

Recently Played

Bad RomanceLady Gaga
8:58pm
Im Still StandingElton John
8:55pm
SanteriaSublime
8:52pm
I Want You To Want Me (live)Cheap Trick
8:43pm
The Next Episode [radio Edit]Dr. Dre Feat. Snoop Dogg
8:40pm
View Full Playlist