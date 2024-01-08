Nile Rodgers to be honored at the World Economic Forum’s 30th annual Crystal Awards

Nile Rodgers will be honored for his activism at the 30th annual Crystal Awards, happening during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

According to the announcement, the Chic founder and producer is being honored for “his extraordinary efforts to make the world a more peaceful, equal, and inclusive place through his iconic music, his exemplary commitment in fighting systemic racism, inequality, and injustice, and by championing innovative youth voices to decision-making tables.”

“My parents socialized me to care about people and give to others though we were ourselves financially poor,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer shared in a statement. “When music gave me the opportunity to reach hearts the world over, I realized I’d been given a priceless gift.” He adds, “When I give that gift to others, I get back more than the wealthiest person on earth.”

Also being honored at the Crystal Awards is Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and architect Diébédo Francis Kéré.

The World Economic Forum annual meeting is set to happen January 16-20, and the 30th annual Crystal Awards will take place January 15. It will be streamed at weforum.org.

