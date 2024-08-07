106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

No, Carole King isn’t playing in Central Park this October

Share
Abramorama

Carole King once performed a groundbreaking concert in New York City’s famed Central Park, but she isn’t planning a repeat of that performance, despite what you might have seen online.

Apparently someone on Facebook created an event claiming that the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has a show taking place in the park on Oct. 16 — and that information spread to other outlets. It evidently became so widespread that King’s team was forced to take to Instagram to debunk the rumor. 

“We have recently been made aware of a fake event circulating online, claiming to feature a live performance by Carole King,” reads the statement on King’s account. “Please be advised that this event is not legitimate and has not been endorsed by Carole King or the management team.”

Astute fans may have realized something was off with the event listing, because it says the concert will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. CDT. New York, of course, is in the Eastern time zone, not Central.

King’s legendary homecoming concert in Central Park in 1973 drew an estimated 100,000 fans. It was commemorated in the 2023 documentary Home Again: Carole King in Central Park.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

The one-hit wonders every country music fan will remember
2

The most popular host from 15 hit shows
3

Isn’t “Ironic” that Alanis Morissette is helping a cellular company encourage people to put their phones down?
4

The Sweet releases new single, “Little Miracle”
5

B-52s’ Kate Pierson announces new solo album, ‘Radios and Rainbows’

Recently Played

La GrangeZz Top
3:38pm
Ride Wit Me [Clean Edit W/ Fx Short]Nelly Feat. City Spud
3:34pm
Crazy Little Thing Called LoveQueen
3:31pm
Highway To HellAc/Dc
3:23pm
Time Of Your Life (Good Riddance)Green Day
3:20pm
View Full Playlist