Officially licensed Chris Cornell figure announced

Paul Rovere/Getty Images

While no one sings like Chris Cornell anymore, there’s a new collectible figure that certainly looks like him.

Music merchandising company KnuckleBonz is releasing a mini statue of the late Soundgarden frontman, officially licensed with his estate.

The figure, which costs $164, stands 8.5 inches tall, and features Cornell sporting his ’90s-era long hair and a red-and-black flannel shirt.

Only 3,000 pieces were made, and each one is individually numbered. To preorder, visit KnuckleBonz.com.

Earlier this week, Soundgarden announced that they’d reached a resolution with Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell, ending a yearslong legal battle over a group of recordings created prior to the “Black Hole Sun” rocker’s 2017 death. The agreement will allow for the recordings to be finished and released.

