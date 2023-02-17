Olivia Newton-John duets album ‘Just the Two of Us’ coming May 5

Primary Wave/Green Hill

A compilation album of duets featuring the late Olivia Newton-John singing with artists like Mariah Carey, Michael McDonald, John Travolta, Jon Secada and Barry Gibb will be released later this year.

The 17-track album, Just the Two of Us: The Duets Collection, is due May 5 and includes some duets that have never been released on CD or vinyl. The first release from the album features Olivia singing with Dolly Parton on a version of Dolly’s classic “Jolene,” recorded shortly before her death.

In the video for the song, Dolly says Olivia is one of her “favorites of all time” and that they stayed close after first meeting in 1974. Olivia, meanwhile, says that she’s always wanted to sing with Dolly.

“I cannot wait to hear that album and Olivia may you rest in peace. You left a spot that one else will ever fill,” Dolly says in a statement.

While a track listing for the album hasn’t been released yet, ABC Audio can confirm that the duet with Mariah Carey is a version of “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” taken from a TV special Mariah did in 1998 in Olivia’s hometown of Melbourne, Australia.

Olivia’s daughter, singer Chloe Lattanzi, is also featured on the album. Chloe appeared on NBC’s Today show Friday and revealed her mom’s last words to her. “Right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes,” Chloe shared. “The last words she could say to me was, ‘My sunshine.’”

Chloe noted that the outpouring of support she’s received from Olivia’s fans “has been a life raft” and “has felt like a big hug from the universe.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.