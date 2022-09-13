106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Olivia Newton-John fans outraged Emmys left her out of “In Memoriam” tribute

The 2022 Emmy Awards were Monday night, and some fans of Olivia Newton-John are outraged over the “In Memoriam” segment that honored those who passed away since last year.

While the Emmys honored legends such as Betty White and Bob Saget, people noticed that Olivia was missing from this year’s roundup. The Grease star lost her battle with cancer last month.  

Fans slammed the Emmys for the omission, citing the “Physical” singer’s long list of television acting credits.  Olivia appeared on shows such as The Bonnie Hunt ShowGleeSordid Lives: The SeriesBette and more. 

Others pointed out that she won an Emmy — a Daytime Emmy Award, to be exact — in 1999. Olivia won Outstanding Original Song for “This Is Our Moment (Love Is a Gift),” which she performed for the soap opera As the World Turns.  

As of yet, the Emmys nor Olivia’s family have addressed the controversy.

News broke of Olivia’s passing on August 8 via an announcement by her husband, ﻿John Easterling. She was 73.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

