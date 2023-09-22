Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Totally Hot’ being rereleased in November

The late Olivia Newton-John‘s hit 1978 album, Totally Hot, is getting a rerelease.

Totally Hot was the star’s first album to be RIAA-certified Platinum; that particular award had just been established in 1976. It’s no surprise that Totally Hot reached that sales mark, since it was released five months after the movie Grease made Olivia a global superstar. In fact, she appeared on the cover in a tight black leather outfit, mirroring her character Sandy’s transformation in the film.

Totally Hot reached the top 10 on the album chart and spun off two hits: the sultry #3 single “A Little More Love” — in which she sang, “Where did my innocence go?” — and “Deeper Than the Night,” which reached #11.

The rerelease of the album on November 17 will see it return to vinyl for the first time in decades; it’ll also be available on CD and on digital platforms. The vinyl LP comes in two options: neon coral red vinyl and black vinyl. All versions of the album are available now for preorder.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.