On This Day, October 25, 1986: Bon Jovi’s ‘Slippery When Wet’ hits #1

On This Day, October 25, 1986…

Bon Jovi landed their first #1 album with their third studio album, Slippery When Wet.

The album spent eight weeks on top of the chart and went on to be certified 12-times Platinum by the RIAA.

The record featured their signature tune, “Livin’ On A Prayer,” as well as “You Give Love A Bad Name” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.” It’s the New Jersey rockers’ bestselling album to date.

Slippery When Wet was the first of four #1 albums for Bon Jovi. Their others include 1988’s New Jersey, 2007’s Lost Highway and 2009’s The Circle.

