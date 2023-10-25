106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

On This Day, October 25, 1986: Bon Jovi’s ‘Slippery When Wet’ hits #1

Share

On This Day, October 25, 1986…

Bon Jovi landed their first #1 album with their third studio album, Slippery When Wet.

The album spent eight weeks on top of the chart and went on to be certified 12-times Platinum by the RIAA.

The record featured their signature tune, “Livin’ On A Prayer,” as well as “You Give Love A Bad Name” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.” It’s the New Jersey rockers’ bestselling album to date.

Slippery When Wet was the first of four #1 albums for Bon Jovi. Their others include 1988’s New Jersey, 2007’s Lost Highway and 2009’s The Circle.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Join Jack and Help the Children's Miracle Network Today!
2

Dion searches for “An American Hero” on new song with Carlene Carter
3

“Girls Just Wanna” Turn 40: Cyndi Lauper’s debut album marks milestone
4

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor headlining charity event with special guests Robert Plant and Andrew Ridgeley
5

Madonna addresses Israel/Hamas war: “We cannot lose our humanity”

Recently Played

LongviewGreen Day
3:09pm
I Ran (so Far Away)A Flock Of Seagulls
3:05pm
Beast Of BurdenThe Rolling Stones
2:59pm
Interstate Love SongStone Temple Pilots
2:56pm
BadMichael Jackson
2:52pm
View Full Playlist