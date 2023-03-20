Parliament-Funkadelic’s Clarence “Fuzzy” Haskins dies at 81

Parliament-Funkadelic original member Clarence “Fuzzy” Haskins passed away Friday at the age of 81. No cause of death was revealed.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s death was revealed in a social media post by P-Funk’s George Clinton, who shared, “We are saddened to announce the passing of an original Parliament Funkadelic member Clarence Eugene “Fuzzy” Haskins (born June 8, 1941-March 17th, 2023).”

Clinton later shared an obituary on his website, noting that Haskins “wrote and co-wrote some of Funkadelic’s earliest classics, including ‘I Got A Thing’ (featuring his vocals) and ‘I Wanna Know If It’s Good To You.’”

Bootsy Collins later shared his own tribute, writing, “Prayer’s (sic) going out to Clarence ‘Fuzzys’ Haskins family & friends. We lost his frequency today 3-17- 23. He was an original Parliament/Funkadelic inducted in the RHOF. We will miss u my friend, bandmate & Soul brother! Thx u for ur guidance in my pup year’s (sic).”

Haskins started his career with Clinton in the ’50s/’60s group The Parliaments, which then led to the funk bands Parliament and Funkadelic in the ’70s, which became known as Parliament-Funkadelic or P-Funk. He left the band in 1977 for a solo career, releasing the album A Whole Nother Thang in 1976 and Radio Active in 1978.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Parliament-Funkadelic in 1997.

