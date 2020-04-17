      Weather Alert

Patterson Nissan

Apr 17, 2020 @ 3:37am

We at Patterson Nissan are closely monitoring the impact of the COVID-19 virus. As a member of your community, we are taking serious precautions to protect the health and safety of both our customers and team members.

If you have transportation needs such as repair, service, or even the purchase of a new vehicle, Patterson Nissan has taken additional measures to provide the same great service to the East Texas area.

Our Finance Managers are ready to help guide you with any payment or loan inquires on your current vehicle, allowing you to take advantage of any emergency programs that the lending institutions have released in response to COVID-19.

#Trending
Spring 2020 Cash Contest Rules
Get Your JACK fm Stay Distant - Feed America T-Shirt NOW!
Patterson Nissan
Dallas Cowboy Football