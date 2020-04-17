We at Patterson Nissan are closely monitoring the impact of the COVID-19 virus. As a member of your community, we are taking serious precautions to protect the health and safety of both our customers and team members.
If you have transportation needs such as repair, service, or even the purchase of a new vehicle, Patterson Nissan has taken additional measures to provide the same great service to the East Texas area.
Our Finance Managers are ready to help guide you with any payment or loan inquires on your current vehicle, allowing you to take advantage of any emergency programs that the lending institutions have released in response to COVID-19.