      Weather Alert

Patti LaBelle says “I can't wait to see a live audience”

Jun 30, 2021 @ 10:00am

ABC/Eric McCandless

Patti LaBelle is headed on a five-city tour this fall, which stops in Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, New York and Virginia.

The Godmother of Soul tells Page Six she’s excited to get glammed up and hit the stage in front of a live audience.

“I’m so excited to wear pumps and a costume, get on that stage with a microphone in my hand, and to see an audience who’s safe, who’s vaccinated, who’s laughing together, loving together and cheering and all of that stuff,” LaBelle says. “I can’t wait to see a live audience.”

Patti says she refers to herself as the “original drag queen” for wearing “crazy” hair, makeup and clothes during appearances and performances. In her four-decade-long career, the “Lady Marmalade” singer has built a loving group of diverse fans, especially within the LGBTQA+ community.

“I always accepted everybody. And I think they saw [in] me someone that they could spill their hearts to. And they just follow me,” she explains. “I love gay people. I love all people. I think my gay following realize[s] that I’m one of those girls that they can come to say whatever they have to say, and I say, ‘It’s OK.’”

For more information about tour dates and ticket prices, visit PattiLaBelle.com.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending
Jimmy Buffett to perform “This Land Is Your Land” on 'A Capitol Fourth' special
Patti LaBelle says “I can't wait to see a live audience”
'The Fourth in America' special to feature The Beach Boys, Foreigner, Chicago, Sammy Hagar & more
John Lennon, Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix & more being turned into Funko Pop! figures
Little River Band, ex-Chicago and Boston members join lineup of 2022 '70s Rock & Romance Cruise
Connect With Us Listen To Us On