Patti LaBelle to perform at National Christmas Tree Lighting, hosted by LL Cool J

Nov 17, 2021 @ 3:00pm

The annual National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington, D.C., will feature a star-studded lineup that includes soul/R&B legend Patti LaBelle and will be hosted by recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee LL Cool J.

Other performers who will be on hand to spread some holiday cheer at the event include Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Keb’ Mo’, Kristin Chenoweth, Maren Morris and Billy Porter. The lighting ceremony will be taped on Thursday, December 2, on The Ellipse in President’’ Park in the nation’s capital.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting will air Sunday, December 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m PT, on CBS.

