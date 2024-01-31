Pet Shop Boys announce new album, ‘Nonetheless’

Pet Shop Boys are back with a new album. The British duo of vocalist Neil Tennant and keyboardist Chris Lowe, best known for their ’80s hits “West End Girls” and “What Have I Done To Deserve This,” will release their 15th studio album, Nonetheless, on April 26.

“We wanted this album to be a celebration of the unique and diverse emotions that make us human,” they share. “From the more dance-orientated tracks to the raw poignancy of the introspective ballads, with their beautiful string arrangements, each track tells a story and contributes to the overall narrative of the album.”

And Pet Shop Boys are giving fans their first taste of the record with the single “Loneliness,” which is available now via digital outlets. They’ve also released a video for the track, which was directed by Alasdair McLellan.

The news of the album coincides with the special theater release of the concert film Pet Shop Boys Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live at the Royal Arena Copenhagen. It will screen in theaters worldwide on Wednesday, January 31, and Sunday, February 4. Tickets are on sale now.

Nonetheless, Pet Shop Boys’ first album since 2020’s Hotspot, is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.