Peter Frampton, Foreigner, Sinéad O’Connor among this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

The nominees for the 2024 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been revealed, with 10 out of the 15 artists in the running getting a nomination for the very first time.

Peter Frampton, Lenny Kravitz and Foreigner are all first-time nominees this year, along with the late Sinéad O’Connor, Cher and R&B group Kool & the Gang. Other first-time nominees include Mariah Carey, Sade, Oasis and Ozzy Osbourne, although Osbourne was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006 as member of Black Sabbath.

The other five nominees, who’ve appeared on the ballot before, are Dave Matthews Band, Jane’s Addiction, rap group A Tribe Called Quest, rap duo Eric B. & Rakim and Mary J. Blige.

To be eligible for nomination, an artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago, though a number of these nominees have been eligible for much longer than that.

The 2024 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will be announced in late April, with the induction ceremony set to take place this fall in Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum. The ceremony is set to stream live on Disney+ for a second year in a row, followed by a highlights special airing later on ABC.

