Peter Gabriel’s daughter Anna releasing celebrity-packed photo book

Courtesy of ACC Art Books

Anna Gabriel, Peter Gabriel‘s oldest daughter, will publish a photo book titled Eye-D on October 6 that features close-up images of the eyes of dozens of famous music artists and other celebrities, including her father.

Among the many other stars who appear in the book are Debbie Harry, Sting, Mick Fleetwood, Annie Lennox, Paul Simon, the late Tom Petty, U2‘s The Edge, Michael Stipe, Robert Plant, Graham Nash and Nile Rodgers.

“I wanted to offer fans a different way to view their favorite artists, people who have made an impact not only on my life, but millions around the world,” says Anna about the book. “I hope viewers find something new and unexpected each time they look into these eyes. From shooting Michael Stipe, a friend for many years, in his apartment, to Annie Lennox in a hotel room in New York, to Johnny Depp backstage at a show — I have many stories that accompany the photos.”

You can preorder Eye-D now at ACCArtBooks.com.

To celebrate the book’s publication, Morrison Hotel Gallery locations in Los Angles and New York City will host exhibitions of Anna’s photos on October 6 and October 20, respectively.

Before the L.A. exhibit opening, a book signing will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT that will also feature a special musical performance.

Meanwhile, on October 20 Anna and her father will appear in conversation at Rizzoli Bookstore at 6 p.m. ET.

In addition to being an accomplished photographer, Anna is a video director whose credits include the 2004 Peter Gabriel documentary Growing Up on Tour: A Family Portrait, and his concert films Still Growing Up and Taking the Pulse.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.