Prince, The B-52s & more to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Prince, The B-52s and The Isley Brothers are among the artists set to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025.

They will all receive their stars in the Recording category, along with WAR, Green Day, Depeche Mode, George Strait, Keith Urban, Fantasia and Busta Rhymes.

Other big names selected this year include Jane Fonda, Colin Farrell, Jessica Chastain, Robert Englund, Emilio Estevez, Fran Drescher, Lauren Graham, Sherri Shepherd, David Beckham, and Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

“The Walk of Fame has made history again!” Peter Roth, chairman of the Walk of Fame Selection Committee, shares. “Each honoree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields. The committee and I cannot wait to see our honorees becoming part of this world-famous walkway!”

Dates for this year’s star ceremonies have not yet been scheduled. Those selected have two years to choose the date for their ceremony.

