Procol Harum guitarist Robin Trower cancels U.S. tour due to health issues

Former Procol Harum guitarist Robin Trower has been forced to cancel his upcoming fall tour of the U.S.

Trower announced the news on Facebook, revealing that he is in need of an operation to help him with some ongoing health issues.

“I have struggled with health issues for some time now. Following my latest stay in hospital a few weeks ago, my doctor advised me that the only possible way for an effective long-term solution is to undertake a major operation as soon as possible,” he writes. “I have also been advised that the recovery time to 100% full fitness could take a while. This makes committing to a fixed touring period in the near future impossible.”

Trower’s tour was supposed to kick off Sept. 14 in Des Moines, Iowa, and wrap Oct. 28 in Atlanta.

“I know that you will be as disappointed as I am, but I am very hopeful that this procedure will give me a new lease of life and I can return to doing what I love the most – playing live ASAP,” Trower concludes his post. “I look forward to catching up with you all as soon as I am able.”

Trower is also booked to play the Rock Legends Cruise XII, happening Feb. 13-15. So far there’s no word on whether he’ll still be participating.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.