R.E.M., David Byrne & more contributing unreleased recordings to pro-choice-themed benefit compilation

Credit: Kim Gordon

Artists including R.E.M., David Byrne of Talking Heads, Devo and The Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir are contributing unreleased recordings to an upcoming benefit compilation titled Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All.

The album will be released this Friday, October 7, exclusively on Bandcamp and will only be available for 24 hours. Proceeds will be donated to The Brigid Alliance, Abortion Care Network and Noise for Now.

The compilation will include a track featuring Byrne collaborating with Devo, while Weir’s contribution was recorded with his side group Wolf Bros. R.E.M.’s track will be a live version of “Walk Unafraid,” a song from the band’s 1998 album Up.

Other participating artists include Pearl Jam, Cat Power, Death Cab for Cutie, Fleet Foxes, Tegan and Sara, Grouplove, Silversun Pickups and Sleater-Kinney.

For more info, visit GoodMusicComp.Bandcamp.com.

