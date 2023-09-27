Report: Cher accused of hiring men to kidnap her son

Cher is being accused of going to great lengths to stop her son Elijah Blue Allman from reconciling with his wife.

Court documents filed back in December and obtained by Entertainment Tonight reveal that Elijah’s estranged wife, Marie Angela King, claims Cher hired four men to kidnap Elijah in order to prevent the reconciliation. The documents are now being made public as part of the couple’s ongoing divorce case.

According to ET, King alleges in the documents that on the night of their anniversary, November 30, 2022, after the couple had spent 12 days together in a New York hotel room, men stormed in and “removed [Allman] from our room.”

“I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by [Alllman’s] mother,” King explains. “Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman], who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone.”

King alleges Cher had asked her to leave the home she shared with Allman and wasn’t allowed to remove her belongings from it. She notes she left “on the belief that my support payments would be timely, and I would be able to afford housing.”

The case is due back in a Los Angeles court on October 27.

Elijah, 47, is Cher’s youngest child. His father is the late rocker Gregg Allman, to whom Cher was married from 1975 to 1978.

