Report: Madonna and Britney Spears' iconic VMAs kiss being auctioned as NFT

Oct 7, 2021 @ 2:00pm

That famous photo of Britney Spears and Madonna locking lips at the 2003 MTV VMAs is now reportedly being auctioned off as an NFT, a.k.a. a non-fungible token.

TMZ reports that the photographer, John Shearer, is teaming up with Cryptograph to sell the collectible digital token for a good cause.

The auction, which kicks off Thursday and lasts 72 hours, will share a portion of the proceeds with GLAAD.

The 2003 VMAs opened with the now-iconic performance from Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. The trio sang Madonna’s hits “Like a Virgin” and “Hollywood” and the performance concluded with Madonna kissing both Britney and Christina — though the Britney kiss garnered way more attention.

