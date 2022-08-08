RHCP’s Flea feels fans asking for photos “ruins having actual conversation”: “It is a transaction”

Kieran Frost/Redferns

If you even happen to meet Flea in real life, here’s a piece of advice: don’t ask to take a picture.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist shared his take on taking photos with fans in response to a Twitter user detailing their “special” experience meeting and talking with Flea and frontman Anthony Kiedis.

“It’s because you all generated a kind and gentle light, and you didn’t ask for a picture,” Flea wrote of the interaction. “We are always down to talk and chat, asking for a photo ruins it instantly.”

Flea then added that, while “there’s nothing wrong” with asking to take a photo, he feels the request “ruins having actual conversation.”

“It is a transaction,” he wrote.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently touring the U.S. in support of their new album, Unlimited Love. Another RHCP record, Return of the Dream Canteen, drops October 14.

