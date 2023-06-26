106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Rick Astley covers Harry Styles, AC/DC and more at Glastonbury

Rick Astley certainly looked like he had a great time performing at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, June 24.

The singer treated the crowd to a set full of classics, including “Together Forever,” and, of course, “Never Gonna Give You Up,” but also threw in some surprise covers, including Harry Styles’ mega hit “As It Was.”

Video posted by BBC Radio 2 shows Astley introducing the tune, sharing, “From a song that 98 percent of you don’t know,” referring to his previous song “Keep Singing,” “to a song I think almost every one of you knows.”

Toward the end of his set, Astley sat behind the drum kit and sang AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell.” He also teamed with the band Blossoms for a full set of The Smiths covers.

After the sets, Rick took to Instagram to thank his fans, writing, “Sometimes words aren’t enough to say how you feel, thank you.”

