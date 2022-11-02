106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Rick Springfield announces pair of Las Vegas residency dates

Courtesy of Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Rick Springfield is coming to Las Vegas for his own residency this spring.

The hitmaker will take over The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod theater for a pair of weekend dates on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25. More dates are expected to be announced at a later time.

According to an official release, the shows will “focus on Rick’s anthemic hits and deep cuts.” A few songs slated to appear on Rick’s set list include “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Love Somebody” and “State of the Heart.”

Fans can start buying tickets on Thursday, November 3, at 10 a.m. PT on the venue’s official website. VIP packages will also be available.

Prices start at $75, and the venue accommodates up to 900 people.

