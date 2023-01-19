Rick Springfield, Michael McDonald & more set for annual Power of Love gala in Vegas

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Rick Springfield, Michael McDonald and REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin are among the artists taking part in Keep Memory Alive’s 26th annual Power of Love gala, taking place February 18 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The event features a lineup that also includes Paula Abdul, Sam & Dave’s Sam Moore, Alice Cooper, John Mayer, Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, comedian Nikki Glaser and Sammy Hagar, who will perform and serve as the night’s musical curator.

The annual Power of Love gala raises funds for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, which provides care and resources to patients and caregivers as they fight diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

