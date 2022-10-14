106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Ringo Starr cancels remainder of tour after testing positive for COVID-19 again

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ringo Starr has cancelled the remainder of his tour after testing positive for COVID-19 again. 

Taking to Twitter on Thursday evening, the rock star posted a selfie and wrote, “I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid” before announcing, “The rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo.”

The news comes just days after the former Beatles drummer announced he was going to resume touring after previously having to cancel five tour dates due to testing positive for the virus.

“On the road again I will see you in Seattle on Tuesday the 11th Portland [Oregon on] Wednesday I am negative peace and love everybody thanks for waiting,” he shared on Monday to his social media pages.

According to Ringo’s website, there were only five shows remaining in the tour, two in Mexico City and three in California. 

