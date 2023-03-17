Robert Smith says Ticketmaster’s giving partial refund of fees charged for The Cure tickets

If you bought a ticket to The Cure‘s upcoming U.S. tour during this week’s Ticketmaster Verified Fan sale, you’ll be getting some money back, thanks to frontman Robert Smith.

As previously reported, Smith tweeted earlier this week that he was “sickened” by the fees charged by Ticketmaster on top of the ticket price. One viral tweet showed someone bought four tickets for a total of $80 and was charged over $90 in fees.

In a tweet Thursday evening, Smith shared, in his traditional all caps style, “After further conversation, Ticketmaster have agreed with us that many of the fees being charged are unduly high.”

“As a gesture of goodwill have offered a $10 per ticket refund to all Verified Fan accounts for lowest ticket price (‘LTP’) transactions and a $5 per ticket refund to all Verified Fan accounts for all other ticket price transactions, for all Cure shows at all venues,” Smith continued.

Smith added that tickets purchased during Friday’s general sale “will incur lower fees.”

The Cure’s tour, which marks their first full U.S. headlining run in seven years, begins May 10 in New Orleans.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.