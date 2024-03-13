Robin Trower to celebrate 50th anniversary of ‘Bridge of Sighs’

Former Procol Harum guitarist Robin Trower is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his sophomore solo album, Bridge of Sighs, with a new reissue of the album.

The reissue will be released May 17 on double-LP and as a three-CD set. In addition to a newly mixed album from the original tapes, the CD set will include a 2024 stereo mix with never-before-heard outtakes and rarities. There will also be a disc featuring a recording of Trower and his band performing at The Record Plant in Sausalito, California, during the tour for the album, the first time the entire performance has been available.

The album will also be released on Blu-ray, featuring the CD set, as well as a Dolby Atmos 5.1, Stereo album with instrumentals and additional outtakes.

The sets also come with a 24-page booklet with new liner notes, and interviews with Trower and the album’s producer, his former Procul Harum bandmate Matthew Fisher, along with testimonials from the likes of Bryan Ferry, Robert Fripp, Steve Lukather and more.

Released in 1974, Bridge of Sighs was Trower’s second record after leaving Procul Harum and the follow-up to his 1973 solo debut, Twice Removed From Yesterday. It was recorded at Olympic and Air studios in London, with new bandmates James Dewar on vocal and bass, and Reg Isidore on drums. The album was considered a commercial breakthrough for Trower, hitting to #7 in the U.S.

The reissue is available for preorder now.

