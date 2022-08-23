Rock-a-bye: New survey ranks Elton John’s “Your Song” as the most sleep-inducing rock tune

The Rocket Record Company

Some rock and pop tunes can make you dance, scream, shout and bang your head, but a new U.K. survey has ranked the songs that can best help you fall sleep.

Mornings.co.uk, a website that serves as a guide to mattresses, pillows and beds, has devised a study to determine the most sleep-inducing pop songs by analyzing the characteristics of 100 lullabies and comparing them to a curated list of 1,700 popular tunes in various genres.

The list of the most sleep-inducing rock songs was dominated by veteran artists, with Elton John topping the tally with “Your Song.” The British pop-rock legend also landed at #3 on the list with “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters.”

The other songs ranked in the top 10 of the rock tally were Led Zeppelin‘s “Going to California” at #2, The Beatles‘ “Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight” medley at #4, Pink Floyd‘s “Wish You Were Here” at #5, Jackson Browne‘s “The Load-Out” at #6, Lou Reed‘s “Walk on the Wild Side” at #7, The Police‘s “Every Breath You Take” at #8, the Eagles‘ “Desperado” at #9 and John Lennon‘s “Imagine” at #10.

Mornings.co.uk came up with a zero-to-100 ranking system, dubbed the “Sleep Song Scale,” by utilizing Spotify’s audio features, analyzing such qualities as loudness, danceability, tempo, energy and time signature.

The survey also looked at songs in such genres as pop, hip-hop, country and classical.

