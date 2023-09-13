Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Duran Duran visit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Duran Duran brought their Future Past tour to Ohio on Sunday, September 10, and while there they decided to pay a visit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

The band members, who were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022, shared video of them visiting their museum display and their plaque in the signature gallery. They also checked out the Hall’s other rock memorabilia.

“It was great to finally see what all the fuss was about!” they shared on Instagram. “It made us proud to see @duranduran’s plaque up there amongst so many great artists whom we love and respect.”

Duran Duran brings their Future Past tour to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, September 13, and ahead of the show they took another excursion. They shared a photo of Simon Le BonNick Rhodes and Roger Taylor paying a visit to the White House, writing that they “got a behind-the-scenes look at US politics and a most gracious welcome.”

