‘Rock & Roll Man,’ new musical about DJ Alan Freed, opening in New York in June

A new musical about legendary disc jokey Alan Freed is set to open in New York this summer. 

Rock & Roll Man stars American Idol’s Constantine Maroulis as Freed, the DJ who popularized records by such artists as Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis. It will begin previews June 2 at the New World Stages, Stage 3 in Manhattan, with the opening set for June 21.

The musical is set in the final days of Freed’s life; during a fever dream, Freed’s musical legacy is on trial, with J. Edgar Hoover as prosecutor and Little Richard as the defense attorney. It features an original score, along with classic tunes like “Lucille,” “Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” “Tutti Frutti,” “Peggy Sue,” “Wake Up Little Susie” and “Great Balls of Fire.”

