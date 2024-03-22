106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Roísín Waters, daughter of Sinéad O’Connor, performs “Nothing Compares 2 U” at tribute show

Share
Rob Verhorst/Redferns

The late Sinéad O’Connor‘s daughter Roísín Waters covered “Nothing Compares 2 U” in honor of her mother during a tribute concert in New York City on Wednesday, March 20.

The Dresden Dolls singer Amanda Palmer, who also performed at the show, shared video of Waters’ performance in an Instagram post, adding, “I don’t think there was a dry eye in the house.”

“Every other performer was crammed side of stage to watch this bittersweet majesty unfold,” Palmer added.

The concert also honored another recently passed Irish music legend, The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan. Other performers included Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, Glen Hansard, Cat Power and Billy Bragg.

O’Connor and MacGowan died in July and November, 2023, respectively.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

You Could Win $5000 With The Big Bass-Hole Bonanza Cornhole Contest!
2

Sign Up Here For The Big Bass Bonanza Kayak Tournament
3

Barry Manilow adds nine more dates to “The Last Concerts” tour
4

Eric Carmen, “Hungry Eyes” and “All By Myself” hitmaker, dead at 74
5

Rick Springfield pays tribute to “All By Myself” hitmaker Eric Carmen

Recently Played

SuperstitionStevie Wonder
8:56am
Ice Ice BabyVanilla Ice
8:47am
Its The End Of The World As We Know ItR.e.m.
8:43am
ZombieThe Cranberries
8:38am
RefugeeTom Petty And The Heartbreakers
8:30am
View Full Playlist