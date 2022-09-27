Second star-studded Taylor Hawkins tribute concert takes place tonight in Los Angeles

Courtesy of Nasty Little Man

The second of Foo Fighters‘ two tribute concerts honoring late drummer Taylor Hawkins takes place tonight, Tuesday, at the Kia Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, California.

The first show was held at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3. Many of the artists who performed at the London tribute will be making the trip back across the pond for the LA concert, including Queen‘s Brian May and Roger Taylor, The Police‘s Stewart Copeland, Joe Walsh‘s pre-Eagles band the James Gang, Led Zeppelin‘s John Paul Jones, Rush‘s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Wolfgang Van Halen, David Bowie drummer Omar Hakim, Blink-182‘s Travis Barker and Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich.

The LA lineup also includes Def Leppard‘s Joe Elliott, Phil Collen and Rick Savage, Heart‘s Nancy Wilson, Joan Jett, The Cars‘ Elliot Easton, Alanis Morissette, Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith, Yes vocalist and Hawkins’ childhood friend Jon Davison, Miley Cyrus, Nirvana‘s Krist Novoselic, ex-Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach, Mötley Crüe‘s Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx, and Pink.

Additionally, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl‘s daughter Violet and Hawkins’ son Shane will perform.

Like with the London show, proceeds from the LA tribute will be donated to MusiCares and Music Support. Unlike the London show, however, no streaming details have been announced for the LA concert.

