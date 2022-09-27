106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Second star-studded Taylor Hawkins tribute concert takes place tonight in Los Angeles

The second of Foo Fighters‘ two tribute concerts honoring late drummer Taylor Hawkins takes place tonight, Tuesday, at the Kia Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, California.

The first show was held at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3. Many of the artists who performed at the London tribute will be making the trip back across the pond for the LA concert, including Queen‘s Brian May and Roger TaylorThe Police‘s Stewart Copeland, Joe Walsh‘s pre-Eagles band the James GangLed Zeppelin‘s John Paul JonesRush‘s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Wolfgang Van Halen, David Bowie drummer Omar HakimBlink-182‘s Travis Barker and Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich.

The LA lineup also includes Def Leppard‘s Joe Elliott, Phil Collen and Rick SavageHeart‘s Nancy Wilson, Joan JettThe CarsElliot EastonAlanis MorissetteRed Hot Chili PeppersChad SmithYes vocalist and Hawkins’ childhood friend Jon Davison, Miley Cyrus, Nirvana‘s Krist Novoselic, ex-Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach, Mötley Crüe‘s Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx, and Pink.

Additionally, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl‘s daughter Violet and Hawkins’ son Shane will perform.

Like with the London show, proceeds from the LA tribute will be donated to MusiCares and Music Support. Unlike the London show, however, no streaming details have been announced for the LA concert.

