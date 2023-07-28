106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Senate passes bill declaring August 3 Tony Bennett Day

Share
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images 8th Annual Exploring The Arts Gala

The late Tony Bennett is very close to getting his very own day. The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution to declare August 3, the singer’s birthday, Tony Bennett Day, Deadline reports.

“You only come across a Tony Bennett once in a lifetime,” Senate Majority Chuck Schumer declared. “It didn’t matter if you were young or old or somewhere in between, it didn’t matter if you were a friend of a fan, just about everyone loved Tony — and Tony loved just about everyone.” 

Schumer also noted how Bennett “believed in equality,” discussing how he marched with Martin Luther King, Jr. in Selma in 1965 despite the fear of many artists that they’d lose fans.  

The House may soon follow in the Senate’s footsteps. A similar resolution has been introduced in the House by Rep. Nancy Pelosi, a friend of the singer, who said in a statement, “This resolution appropriately honors Tony’s extraordinary legacy and celebrates his unsurpassed artistry and patriotic leadership.”

Tony Bennett passed away Friday, July 21. He was 96.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Bryan Adams joins tech startup that keeps songs safe
2

Wham! Netflix doc gives a big bump to the pop duo’s classic hits
3

Wham! Netflix doc gives a big bump to the pop duo’s classic hits
4

Simple Minds releasing ‘New Gold Dream – Live From Paisley Abbey’ in October
5

Herb Alpert congratulates Taylor Swift after she ties his chart record

Recently Played

Separate Ways (worlds Apart)Journey
2:02am
Barely BreathingDuncan Sheik
1:57am
You Really Got Me (edit)Van Halen
1:54am
Get Lucky [radio Edit]Daft Punk Feat. Pharrell Williams
1:50am
Hungry Like The WolfDuran Duran
1:46am
View Full Playlist