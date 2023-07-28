Senate passes bill declaring August 3 Tony Bennett Day

The late Tony Bennett is very close to getting his very own day. The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution to declare August 3, the singer’s birthday, Tony Bennett Day, Deadline reports.

“You only come across a Tony Bennett once in a lifetime,” Senate Majority Chuck Schumer declared. “It didn’t matter if you were young or old or somewhere in between, it didn’t matter if you were a friend of a fan, just about everyone loved Tony — and Tony loved just about everyone.”

Schumer also noted how Bennett “believed in equality,” discussing how he marched with Martin Luther King, Jr. in Selma in 1965 despite the fear of many artists that they’d lose fans.

The House may soon follow in the Senate’s footsteps. A similar resolution has been introduced in the House by Rep. Nancy Pelosi, a friend of the singer, who said in a statement, “This resolution appropriately honors Tony’s extraordinary legacy and celebrates his unsurpassed artistry and patriotic leadership.”

Tony Bennett passed away Friday, July 21. He was 96.

