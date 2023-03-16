“Sickened” Robert Smith comments on Ticketmaster “debacle” over The Cure tickets

The Ticketmaster Verified Fan sale for tickets to The Cure‘s upcoming U.S. tour began Wednesday, and buyers were unhappy with the fees imposed by the company — so much so that frontman Robert Smith took to Twitter to comment on the situation.

“I am as sickened as you all are by today’s Ticketmaster ‘fees’ debacle,” Smith writes in all caps. “To be very clear: the artist has no way to limit them. I have been asking how they are justified. If I get anything coherent by way of an answer I will let you all know.”

One viral tweet shows someone bought four tickets for a total of $80 and was charged over $90 in fees.

Reiterating the statement that The Cure put out prior to the sale, Smith urges fans not to buy tickets from secondary markets.

“There are still tickets available — it is just a very slow process,” Smith writes.

“I will be back if I get anything serious on the TM fees,” he continues. “In the meantime, I am compelled to note down my obvious recurring elephant in the room thought…That if no-one bought from scalpers…Then…”

The Cure’s tour, which marks their first full U.S. headlining run in seven years, begins May 10 in New Orleans.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.