106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

“Sickened” Robert Smith comments on Ticketmaster “debacle” over The Cure tickets

Share
Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images

The Ticketmaster Verified Fan sale for tickets to The Cure‘s upcoming U.S. tour began Wednesday, and buyers were unhappy with the fees imposed by the company — so much so that frontman Robert Smith took to Twitter to comment on the situation.

“I am as sickened as you all are by today’s Ticketmaster ‘fees’ debacle,” Smith writes in all caps. “To be very clear: the artist has no way to limit them. I have been asking how they are justified. If I get anything coherent by way of an answer I will let you all know.”

One viral tweet shows someone bought four tickets for a total of $80 and was charged over $90 in fees.

Reiterating the statement that The Cure put out prior to the sale, Smith urges fans not to buy tickets from secondary markets.

“There are still tickets available — it is just a very slow process,” Smith writes.

“I will be back if I get anything serious on the TM fees,” he continues. “In the meantime, I am compelled to note down my obvious recurring elephant in the room thought…That if no-one bought from scalpers…Then…”

The Cure’s tour, which marks their first full U.S. headlining run in seven years, begins May 10 in New Orleans.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

The Cure announces dates for The Shows of a Lost World Tour
2

40th anniversary of Donna Summer’s ‘She Works Hard For The Money’ celebrated with digital-only deluxe edition
3

Depeche Mode on ‘The Last of Us’ reviving “Never Let Me Down Again”: “That was nuts”
4

Nominee Diane Warren need another Oscar to keep her honorary one company: “He wants a friend!”
5

The Cure announces ticket policy to combat scalpers

Recently Played

CalifornicationRed Hot Chili Peppers
12:13am
The Way You Make Me FeelMichael Jackson
12:08am
Far BehindCandlebox
12:04am
Black BettyRam Jam
12:01am
Hey YouPink Floyd
11:56pm
View Full Playlist