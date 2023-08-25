106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Simple Minds drop “Someone Somewhere in Summertime” from upcoming live album

Share
BMG Rights Management UK

Simple Minds have shared the first track off their upcoming live album, New Gold Dream – Live From Paisley Abbey, which captures a special performance celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band’s fifth studio album, New Gold Dream.

The band just released their live performance of “Someone Somewhere in Summertime.” The original tune was one of three singles off New Gold Dream, along with “Promised You A Miracle” and “Glittering Prize.”

You can listen to “Someone Somewhere in Summertime” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

New Gold Dream – Live From Paisley Abbey was recorded last year for Sky Arts’ Greatest Album Live series. It was filmed at the 12th century Paisley Abbey in the band’s hometown of Glasgow, Scotland, and sees them performing their critically acclaimed 1982 studio release.

New Gold Dream – Live From Paisley Abbey will be released October 27 digitally, on CD and as a limited-edition red transparent marble vinyl. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Donate Here to the American Red Cross Maui Relief Fund
2

Linda Ronstadt’s landmark album ‘Canciones de mi Padre’ returning on vinyl
3

Songwriter Desmond Child on working with Bon Jovi on ‘Slippery When Wet’: “They had this energy”
4

Boy George to appear in new documentary series, ‘Camden’, about the London music scene
5

Steve Hackett shares new performance from ‘Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton’

Recently Played

CumbersomeSeven Mary Three
6:57pm
Stayin AliveThe Bee Gees
6:52pm
Smooth [radio Edit]Santana [feat. Rob Thomas]
6:48pm
Back In BlackAc/dc
6:44pm
IrisGoo Goo Dolls
6:40pm
View Full Playlist