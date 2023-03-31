106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Simply Red drops new single, “Shades 22,” from upcoming album ‘Time’

Share
Warner Music

Simply Red is back with new music. The band just shared the new track “Shades 22,” which is the second single off their upcoming new album, Time, which drops May 26.

“When we were in lockdown, I went, well, jeez, who am I actually? What makes me tick?” Simply Red’s Mick Hucknall shares. “And I realized: you are a songwriter. So why don’t you write some songs about who you are? That’s really the essence of this album.”

“Shades 22” follows the band’s previously released single, “Better With You,” which came out earlier this month. The album is the follow-up to Blue Eyed Soul, which was released in 2019. 

Here is the Time track list: 

“Better With You”
“Just Like You”
“Let Your Hair Down”
“Shades 22”
“It Wouldn’t Be Me”
“Never Be Gone”
“Too Long At The Fair”
“Slapbang”
“Hey Mister”
“Just Like You (Pt. 2)”
“Butterflies”
“Earth In A Lonely Space”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

The Neil Diamond musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ launching North American tour in 2024
2

Duran Duran confirms new project featuring original guitarist Andy Taylor
3

Parliament-Funkadelic’s Clarence “Fuzzy” Haskins dies at 81
4

Sly Stone dropping memoir this fall
5

Jennifer Aniston recalls hanging out at Cher’s house as a teen, sets record straight on eating all her food

Recently Played

Every Breath You TakeThe Police
3:37am
Here Without You3 Doors Down
3:33am
LowriderWar
3:30am
Two Princes [edit]Spin Doctors
3:26am
Start Me UpThe Rolling Stones
3:22am
View Full Playlist