Sinéad O’Connor records theme for ‘Outlander’ season 7

Sinéad O’Connor has lent her voice to the opening credits of season 7 of the Starz hit series Outlander. She sings the show’s theme, “The Skye Boat Song,” which features a new performer and arrangement each season.

“We are honored to have Sinéad O’Connor performing ‘The Skye Boat Song,’” showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts says. “Her rendition is, for me, a reminder of all that’s beautiful about Outlander.” He adds, “She is talented beyond measure. Hers is a voice of the ages — one which pierces heart and soul — and embodies the spirit of the show.”

The song is the first new recording from O’Connor since she announced her intention to retire from music after the release of her 2021 memoir. She later said she had changed her mind about retirement.

Season 7 is expected to premiere this summer. Sinéad’s version of the song can be heard at Starz.com.

