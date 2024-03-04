Sinéad O’Connor’s estate blasts use of “Nothing Compares 2 U” at Trump rallies

Former President Donald Trump recently played the Sinéad O’Connor classic “Nothing Compares 2 U” at rallies in Maryland and North Carolina, and her family is not at all happy.

In a statement to Variety, the singer’s estate denounced the use of the song, demanding Trump and his associates stop using her music.

“Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinéad O’Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness and decency towards her fellow human beings,” reads the statement. “It was with outrage therefore that we learned that Donald Trump has been using her iconic performance of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at his political rallies.”

They add, “It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil.’”

Sinéad O’Connor passed away July 26, 2023, at the age of 56.

This isn’t the first time an artist has blasted Trump’s use of their music. Earlier this year, Johnny Marr from The Smiths denounced Trump’s use of their song “Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want” at a rally, while Neil Young, The Rolling Stones and the estate of Tom Petty have all spoken out about their opposition to his use of their music.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.