Singer Leo Sayer marries partner of almost 39 years

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Talk about a long courtship. Singer Leo Sayer married girlfriend Donatella Piccinetti on Saturday after almost 39 years together.

The 74-year-old “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing” singer announced the news on Instagram, sharing, “This past weekend was truly a dream…” 

The post goes on to reveal that the couple tied the knot in their garden in the Southern Highlands of Australia in front of 40 of their closest friends and celebrated with a lunch at a local restaurant.

The announcement adds, “The weather was sunny, the bride was radiant, the groom looked handsome and they couldn’t be happier with how the day went.”

