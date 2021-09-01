      Weather Alert

Smokey Robinson to be honored at the annual Songs of Hope gala this month

Sep 1, 2021 @ 2:00pm

Motown legend Smokey Robinson is among the artists who will be recognized at this year’s Songs of Hope virtual gala.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will receive the Clive Davis Legend in Songwriting award in acknowledgement of his career achievements as a composer.

Jimmy Jam will co-host the event, which will stream on September 30 starting at 6:30 p.m. PT.

The Songs of Hope gala was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Previous Legend in Songwriting award honorees have included Burt Bacharach and Diane Warren.

The Songs of Hope gala raises money for the City of Hope charity’s mission to eliminate cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

