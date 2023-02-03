State Memorial Service for Olivia Newton-John scheduled for February 26 in Melbourne

Ross Gilmore/Redferns

Australia will formally say goodbye to one of its most beloved stars on February 26, when a State Memorial Service will be held to honor Olivia Newton-John. The iconic singer, actress and activist died of cancer August 8 at age 73.

The memorial service is a free ticketed event scheduled for Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne, and is being planned along with representatives of Olivia’s family. There will be tributes from friends — presumably some of the more famous ones — and a musical performance by Australian singer Delta Goodrem.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John was an inspiration to many around the world — her work in cancer research and treatment saved lives and changed lives and her music was the soundtrack to a generation,” said Daniel Andrews, premier of the Australian state of Victoria, in a statement.

He added, “We know Victorians are eager to celebrate the life of a driving force in medical research and an icon of film and music, with a service befitting her international acclaim.”

If you want to travel Down Under for the event, you’ll need to register for the free tickets starting February 10 — visit vic.gov.au/olivia-newton-john for details on how to do it. If you want to watch the service online, it’ll stream live at that same web address at 4 p.m. Melbourne time, which is midnight EST.

You can also make a donation in honor of the late Grease star to the Wellness Programs at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre. To donate, visit onjcancercentre.org/donate.

